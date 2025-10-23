Illinois GOP Governor candidate loses 4 family members in helicopter crash

Illinois Gubernatorial hopeful Darren Bailey delivers remarks after receiving an endorsement from Donald Trump during a Save America Rally with former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022, in Mendon, Illinois. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

9:22 AM – Thursday, October 23, 2025

Republican gubernatorial candidate for Illinois, Darren Bailey, lost four family members in a helicopter crash in Montana.

The governor candidate’s campaign announced the tragic loss on Thursday. The crash on Wednesday killed Bailey’s son, Zachary, his daughter-in-law, Kelsey, and two of their three children, 12-year-old Vada Rose and 7-year-old Samuel. Their third child, 10-year-old Finn, was not on the helicopter and is reportedly safe.

“Darren and Cindy (his wife) are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them. The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time,” the campaign’s statement read on X.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Thursday that it is investigating a helicopter crash in eastern Montana, although it is unclear if this is the same incident. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office said that the helicopter went down near the town on Wednesday. The circumstances of the crash are currently unknown.

Bailey (R-Ill.), who lost to Governor JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) in 2022, announced this year that he is running as the Republican nominee for Illinois governor in 2026.

Pritzker posted his response to the fatal accident on Thursday morning, saying that he was “devastated.”

“Our prayers and deep condolences are with the Baileys in this time of grief,” the governor wrote. “May the memories of their loved ones be a blessing.”

Illinois GOP Chair Kathy Salvi said in a statement, “Please join us in keeping the Bailey family in our thoughts and prayers during this unimaginable time.”

Bailey, a farmer, previously served a single, two-year term in the Illinois House of Representatives and another term in the Senate.

