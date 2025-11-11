Illinois: Chicago Police search for suspect in unprovoked stabbing of 27-year-old woman

Stabbing suspect. Photo via: Chicago Police Department

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:47 PM – Tuesday, November 11, 2025

In a chilling reminder of vulnerabilities on public transportation systems, a 27-year-old woman was recently stabbed in the chest in an unprovoked attack at a Chicago train station late Saturday night—echoing the fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a light rail in Charlotte, North Carolina, nearly three months earlier.

The most recent incident unfolded at around 11:14 p.m. on November 8th at the UIC-Halsted station on the CTA Blue Line, near the University of Illinois Chicago campus in the Near West Side neighborhood.

The 27-year-old female victim, whose name and photo has not yet been released publicly, was reportedly sitting alone on a bench on the train platform when a male suspect approached her, pulled a large knife from his backpack, and plunged it into her chest before fleeing northbound on South Morgan Street.

She suffered a deep laceration to the chest but was later listed as being in stable condition at a nearby hospital after receiving treatment, according to Chicago police.

Authorities described the assailant as being a Black male who is approximately “6-feet-tall” and weighing between “160 and 180 pounds (lbs).”

He was last seen wearing a pink beanie, gray hooded jacket over an orange sweatshirt, white jeans, and carrying a backpack. No arrests have been made, and investigators believe the attack was random, with no prior interaction between the victim and suspect.

The assault has drawn immediate comparisons to the August 22nd killing of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee who was brutally stabbed to death on Charlotte’s Lynx Blue Line in what authorities also deemed an unprovoked act of violence, despite many labeling it an obvious racial hate crime, as the assailant had mentioned her skin color after the stabbing. Zarutska’s death, captured on surveillance video, ignited national outrage and fueled debates over transit safety, mental health, racism, and harsher punishments for criminals.

Meanwhile, social media users have since chimed in to express their thoughts on the “out of nowhere” stabbing in Chicago.

“Wow. Even as a guy I don’t think I feel safe to even go on public transit anymore. I know it was Chicago, but still,” said one social media user. “More mediocre males stabbing innocent young women for no reason just shows that this generation of men are not only losing their testosterone and masculinity, they’re resorting to literally killing the physically weaker sex, just because, because they don’t have the guts to do it to another man,” another online user said. “She had to have done something to deserve it. No one just does that for no reason. I bet we’re not getting the full story,” said a third.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 Detectives at (312) 744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

