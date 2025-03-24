Illinois: Charged ‘Transgender Activist’ Ordered To Stay Away From All Tesla Properties After Vandalizing Tesla Service Center

(L) Evan “Erin” L. White, 27. (Photo via: Buffalo Grove Police Department) / (R) ERFURT, GERMANY – AUGUST 31: A Tesla electric car dealership stands on August 31, 2024 in Erfurt, Germany. Tesla, which operates a Gigafactory near Berlin, has seen competition in the electric car market in Europe intensify. Rival BMW outsold Tesla in electric cars in Europe in July. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

3:20 PM – Monday, March 24, 2025

Buffalo Grove’s Evan “Erin” L. White, a 27-year-old biological man who identifies as a transgender woman, has been charged after vandalizing a newly constructed Tesla service center, and the left-wing “activist” has been ordered to avoid all Tesla sites from this point forward.

Advertisement

This follows the previous firebombings of two other Tesla sites, which were similarly committed by suspects who sought to protest Special Government Employee (SGE) Elon Musk’s work in the Trump administration — in tandem with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

27-year-old White was charged after purportedly spray-painting offensive words and phrases regarding Musk, the CEO of Tesla, on the windows and walls of the Chicago-area facility. In addition to the activist’s public display of Musk criticisms, reports have also stated that the phrases “Trump Sold Us” and “Trans Rights Are Human Rights” were sprayed in white paint on the walls of the Tesla center as well.

White, who is 6’2″ and reportedly uses the pronouns “she/they,” was arrested as a criminal trespasser, a Class 4 felony, in addition to charges of criminal damage to a property.

According to White’s LinkedIn profile, which has since been deleted, the left-wing activist works as a bartender in Long Grove, Illinois — but is in the process of “changing careers.”

On March 14th, two passing drivers called 911 to report a vandal actively defacing the upcoming Tesla showroom with anti-Musk graffiti, according to The Arlington Cardinal, a local news source covering Chicago.

After pulling into a nearby parking lot, the second witness turned on their dash camera to capture the incident as it was happening. White, who lives within half a mile of the scene, was detained by Buffalo Grove Police Department officers as soon as they arrived.

In compliance with the “Pretrial Fairness Act,” White was discharged prior to trial.

White is required to avoid all Tesla dealerships as part of the release terms. After an initial hearing on Wednesday, the left-wing activist is now expected to appear in court on the morning of May 2nd.

The Cook County state’s attorney said that the cost of cleaning up the vandalism is around $1,800, but fixing the damaged wall panels will cost around $7,100. The 50,000-square-foot Tesla sales, repair, and delivery facility is scheduled to debut this year in the northwest suburbs of Chicago.

Meanwhile, several far-left arsonists are also accused of “attacking” different Tesla locations nationwide, and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a number of serious charges against them last week.

On Monday, the FBI established a task team to identify offenders who have set fire to Tesla cars and charging facilities, labeling the attacks as “domestic terrorism.” In cooperation with local law enforcement, the bureau is looking into at least seven of the 48 cases it has received just this month –involving Tesla cars, dealerships, and charging stations.

The three recent anti-Musk agitators federally charged with destroying Tesla properties include two transgender radicals.

Adam Matthew Lansky, 41, who goes by the feminine name “Allison Tesla,” was taken into custody in connection with a February 19th shooting and firebombing of a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon — on Inauguration Day. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has since accused him of unlawfully possessing an unregistered destructive device. According to the DOJ, Lansky was arrested after he threw around eight Molotov cocktails at the Tesla location.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!