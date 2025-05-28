Illegal immigrant who threatened to kill Trump arrested by ICE agents

Ramon Morales-Reyes – Department of Homeland Security

3:51 PM – Wednesday, May 28, 2025

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an illegal alien who allegedly sought to kill President Donald Trump prior to self-deporting to Mexico.

Ramon Morales-Reyes, a Mexican national, was arrested on May 22nd after an ICE field officer received a threatening letter from Morales-Reyes targeting President Trump.

“We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans – we have done more for this country than you white people,” Morales-Reyes reportedly wrote. “You have been deporting my family and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get what he has coming to him.” Advertisement

“I will self deport myself back to Mexico, but not before I use my 30 yard 6 to shoot your precious president in his head – I will see him at one of his big ralleys,” he continued.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Morales-Reyes’ arrest on Wednesday, calling on politicians and the media to “tone down their rhetoric.”

“Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars,” Noem stated.

“This threat comes not even a year after President Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania and less than two weeks after former FBI Director Comey called for the President’s assassination. All politicians and members of the media should take notice of these repeated attempts on President Trump’s life and tone down their rhetoric. I will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure the protection of President Trump,” she added.

Morales-Reyes, 54, reportedly illegally entered the United States nine times between 1998 and 2005, and has since racked up a criminal record including a felony hit-and-run, criminal damage to property, as well as disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier.

Morales-Reyes is currently being held at Dodge County Jail in Juneau, Wisconsin, pending deportation proceedings.

