Illegal Immigrant Charged With Murder After Girlfriend Found Buried In Maryland

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:48 PM – Wednesday, April 23, 2025

An illegal immigrant in Maryland was charged with murder, after his girlfriend’s body was found in a forest just outside of Washington, D.C.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland announced on Monday that 23-year-old Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera-Rosa was charged with murder in the killing of his girlfriend, Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, 23, who was reported missing on March 31st.

Rosa’s uncle, Rolvin Eduardo Barrera-Barrera, 37, was also charged as an accessory to the murder.

Barrera-Rosa had reported his girlfriend missing on April 2nd, claiming that she had vanished two days earlier from their home in Waldorf — where they lived with her kids, authorities said.

Police noted that Guerra’s body was found on April 17th in a “heavily wooded area” of the forest, just outside of Cedarville State Forest in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Guerra was a mother to two young children.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that agents arrested Barrera-Rosa on April 5th in La Plata, Maryland, asserting that he had entered the country illegally, being originally from Guatemala.

Additionally, the uncle admitted to investigators that he had helped bury the body, according to Southern Maryland News. His uncle is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Barrera-Rosa is being held at the Farmville Detention Center in Virginia — as he awaits extradition to Maryland, the federal government said on Tuesday.

“The arrest of these two individuals marks a significant step towards justice,” ICE Baltimore acting Field Office Director Vernon Liggins said in a statement. “This heinous crime not only devastated a community but also reinforced the urgent need to prioritize public safety by identifying, arresting, and removing egregious illegal aliens who threaten our neighborhoods,” Liggins said. Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry said in a statement: “While this was not the ending that we all hoped for, I am grateful to all those who worked so hard to find Ms. Guerra. On behalf of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, I offer our most sincere condolences to all of her family and friends.”

The two were first arrested by the Border Patrol in April 2019, after they crossed illegally into the U.S. near El Paso, Texas, according to ICE officials.

They were both given federal notices to appear at a later date before a federal immigration judge.

