Illegal immigrant arrested for death of teenage boy in alleged drunken driving crash

JUAN ALFREDO CHAVARRIA LEZAMA (courtesy of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:50 AM – Saturday, August 23, 2025

A 15-year-old boy was killed while riding his bicycle in Denham Springs, Louisiana, after being hit by an illegal immigrant who was allegedly drunk.

On Thursday, 31-year-old Juan Alfredo Chavarria hit the teen with his car and fled the scene. However, he was later arrested.

“The young man was on his bicycle, hit by a driver. We later were able to determine that he (the driver) was double the limit of the alcohol content in his system,” Sheriff Jason Ard said. Advertisement “He’s an undocumented male, a Hispanic male, here illegally from what we’re gathering. He does have an ICE detainer at the time. He’s also charged with multiple charges like the vehicular homicide, reckless operation, DWI first offense,” the sheriff continued.

Ard explained that given the time of day that Chavarria’s accident occurred was 7 p.m., and that there was still daylight at the time, “his impairment” from the high level of alcohol was “obviously” the cause.

His charges include:

Vehicular Homicide

DWI 1st Offense

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle

No Driver’s License

ICE detainer — meaning the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requested to hold him for a prolonged time.

The suspect is being held at the Livingston Parish Detention Center for an ongoing investigation.

Due to the victim being underage, his identity has not been publicly released.

