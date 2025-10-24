Illegal immigrant accused of viciously raping 54-year-old Chicago woman now on ICE detainer

Federal law enforcement agents confront demonstrators protesting outside of an immigrant processing center on September 27, 2025, in Broadview, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) / Leyter Jeferson Arauz-Medina; Department of Homeland Security

An illegal alien from Nicaragua has been issued an arrest detainer from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after allegedly beating and raping a 54-year-old woman.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the detainer on Wednesday in a press release.

According to the DHS, a woman was walking the streets of Chicago, Illinois, in August when 21-year-old Leyter Jeferson Arauz-Medina allegedly took her by the hair and dragged her, screaming, across the street and into an alleyway. The agency said he threw her to the ground, undressed her, and repeatedly slammed her head into the concrete until she lost consciousness.

“When she regained consciousness, she continued to fight back while Leyter Jeferson Arauz-Medina, continued his sexual assault. A passing motorist spooked the illegal alien and he fled. The victim took off down the street naked looking for help. She came across a food truck parked nearby where a worker helped her,” the DHS explained.

The victim’s screams were recorded by nearby residents’ private surveillance video.

Police later detained Arauz-Medina.

The DHS said that this individual had entered the U.S. in September 2024 near Eagle Pass, Texas, and “was RELEASED into this country by the Biden Administration.”

In July, an immigration judge ordered Arauz-Medina to be removed, though the retainer requests that local authorities notify ICE before he is released.

Chicago is a sanctuary city, however, and “rarely honors ICE detainers.”

“A real-life nightmare: This criminal, who JB Pritzker continues to protect, VICIOUSLY ATTACKED an innocent woman who was walking the streets of Chicago,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a statement. “This monster was released into our country by the Biden Administration. Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies protect criminal illegal alien rapists over American citizens. We will do everything in our power to ensure this wicked criminal NEVER walks our streets again.”

Despite the government shutdown, which has entered day 24 at the time of publication, law enforcement officers, including ICE, are continuing to work “to remove murderers, pedophiles, and violent criminals from our streets,” the DHS stated.

