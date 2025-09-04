Ilhan Omar’s net worth reaches nearly $30M, despite Feb. 2025 claim that she ‘barely’ has ‘thousands, let alone millions’

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks during a press conference at City Hall following a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School on August 28, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:48 AM – Thursday, September 3, 2025

Minnesota Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar’s personal net worth has jumped to around $30 million, according to her congressional financial disclosures.

Omar (D-Minn.) filed the disclosure in May. The disclosure showed that she and her husband, Tim Mynett, saw a 3,500% increase in her net worth between 2023 and 2024. These gains came from two businesses: a Santa Rosa, California-based winery, eSTCru LLC, and a venture capital firm in Washington, D.C., Rose Lake Capital LLC.

The winery’s assets were valued between $1,000,000 and $5,000,000 in the most recent disclosure, but were only between $15,000 and $50,000 in Omar’s previous disclosure.

In 2024, Rose Lake Capital’s assets were valued between $5,000,000 and $25,000,000, which is a dramatic jump from 2023 — when the company had less than $1,000 in assets.

The company claims to have “deep global networks built from on-the-ground work in more than 80 countries working across business, politics, banking and diplomacy,” offering clients “expertise” in business areas including structuring “legislation.”

Shortly following Mynett’s launch of Rose Lake Capital, Omar formed the U.S.-Africa Policy Working Group, where she leads a group of 20 members of Congress “committed to building partnerships with the continent of Africa.”

Omar and Mynett have since been seen at events held by the EBII Group, a company that facilitates international investments in Africa. Omar was a keynote speaker at one event in 2023, where she promoted U.S. investment in Africa and called on Congress to invest billions into African communities. At the same time, former DNC adviser Will Hailer, as CEO of Rose Lake, facilitated a panel discussion on the challenges investors face in getting funds out of African countries.

Nonetheless, the Somalia-born congresswoman has denied the notion that she’s any sort of millionaire.

In February, a user on X accused the representative of having an over $80 million net worth.

Omar responded saying: “[Hey] dummy, first of all I haven’t been in Congress for 8yrs and my net worth isn’t $83 million dollars. I know your brain has rotten from the conspiracy theories you are consuming daily but try not to announce your stupidity to the world.”

She also later asserted that she barely had “thousands, let alone millions.”

“There has been a coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign claiming all sorts of wild things, including the ridiculous claim I am worth millions of dollars which is categorically false,” she told Business Insider at the time. Omar continued: “I am a working mom with student loan debt. Unlike some of my colleagues — and similar to most Americans — I am not a millionaire and am raising a family while maintaining a residence in both Minneapolis and D.C., which are among the most expensive housing markets in the country.”

