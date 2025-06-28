IDF: Top Hamas military commander tied to October 7 attack killed in airstrike

(Photo via: IDF)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:23 PM – Saturday, June 28, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reported that Israel’s military “eliminated” a founding Hamas military leader.

Israeli officials announced Saturday that Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa was killed in a precision airstrike that struck the Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City.

“Issa led Hamas’ force build-up, training, and planned the October 7 massacre. As Head of Combat Support, he advanced aerial & naval attacks against Israelis,” said an IDF post on X. “The IDF & [Israel Security Agency] will continue to locate and eliminate all terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre.” Advertisement

Al-Issa was among the last surviving original leaders of Hamas’ military division and played a central role in orchestrating the October 7th attack that escalated the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Described as a vital strategist for the group, Al-Issa had held numerous senior roles, including overseeing the training of Hamas operatives before the war began.

Al-Issa also co-established the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades’ military training school, where he helped shape the group’s military framework and trained thousands of militants, according to the Jerusalem Post.

According to reports, he was with his wife and grandson at the time of the airstrike.

