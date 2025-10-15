IDF: One body returned by Hamas not that of a hostage, further complicating ceasefire

(R) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) / (Background) Vehicles transporting bodies of four Israeli hostages handed over on October 15, 2025. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:34 PM – Wednesday, October 15, 2025

The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that one of the bodies handed over by the terrorist group Hamas the day before is “not that of a known hostage,” heightening tensions over the nerve-wracking ceasefire and hostage exchange deal.

Forensic examinations at Israel’s National Institute of Forensic Medicine determined that the fourth body does not match any of the hostages previously held in Gaza.

Nonetheless, the identities of the other three deceased hostage bodies transported back to Israel — Tamir Nimrodi, Uriel Baruch, and Eitan Levi — were confirmed through DNA testing.

The misidentification has intensified concerns about Hamas’ adherence to the truce, brokered by President Donald Trump and assisted by the Red Cross.

Under the agreement, Hamas had agreed to return all deceased hostages, while Israel committed to releasing nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners while providing humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, the agreement had stipulated that Hamas would return all 28 bodies of the deceased hostages.

As of October 15th, Hamas has only returned the remains of seven deceased Israeli hostages:

Guy Illouz

Yossi Sharabi

Bipin Joshi

Captain Daniel Perez

Tamir Nimrodi

Uriel Baruch

Eitan Levi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the importance of full compliance, stating: “We will not compromise on this and will not stop our efforts until we return the last deceased hostage, until the last one.”

Despite Hamas not holding up their full end of the bargain, humanitarian aid has resumed to Gaza, with 400 trucks carrying food, fuel, and medical supplies en route to the territory.

The Egyptian Red Crescent reported that 400 trucks were bound for Gaza on Wednesday this week after a two-day pause due to prisoner exchanges and a Jewish holiday. According to the outlet, these trucks are carrying approximately “5,700 tonnes” of food supplies and flour, “more than 1,400 tonnes” of medical supplies and equipment, in addition to “around 2,500 tonnes of fuel.”

Recent agreements regarding aid to Gaza have always been contingent on Hamas’ compliance with the ceasefire terms. Israel previously threatened to reduce humanitarian aid deliveries due to delays in the return of hostages’ bodies.

Uncertainty now lingers as the slow return of the bodies and broader implementation of the ceasefire terms remain points of tension. Middle East experts warn that the misidentified body might further erode the fragile trust between the parties and complicate efforts to uphold the truce, which has paused the region’s ongoing conflict.

