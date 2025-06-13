IDF: ‘All of Israel under fire’ following Iranian missile attacks appearing to target center of Tel Aviv

Debris of missiles fired from Iran toward Israel leave trails in the night sky over the Israel-annexed Golan Heights after being intercepted on June 13, 2025. (Photo by JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:02 PM – Friday, June 13, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that “all of Israel is under fire” following Iranian missile attacks that transpired on Friday night. This also follows after Israel launched “preemptive strikes” on Iran’s aboveground nuclear sites.

Additionally, Iran is now claiming that it “shot down two Israeli planes in Iranian airspace,” according to CNN. However, this has not yet been confirmed by Israeli sources.

Other incoming reports are also claiming that seven people have been “lightly and moderately” injured in Israel, with Iranian sources telling the press that a direct hit on the IDF’s headquarters in Tel Aviv has occurred as well.

On Friday evening, Iranian state media announced that its retaliation campaign — targeting Israel — has officially begun.

At the time of the attacks, the Israeli military was in a press briefing. However, “it was cut short due to the incoming Iranian attack on central Israel,” according to an Israeli official.

Hundreds of ballistic missiles have now been launched at Israel. It is believed that between “five and seven missiles” flew through the Iron Dome — despite Israeli efforts to block them. Videos coming from Tel Aviv depicted incoming rockets breaching the Iron Dome and smoke rising amid the city’s skyscrapers.

According to journalists on the ground, a number of loud explosions were also heard in Jerusalem as well.

Iranian state media asserted that this is only the beginning of its “crushing response.”

“Moments ago, with the launch of hundreds of various ballistic missiles toward the occupied territories, the operation of decisive response to the savage attack of the Zionist regime has begun,” reported Iran’s official news agency, IRNA.

The IDF has also announced that another wave of missiles has been launched towards the Jewish State.

“The attack is ongoing. Dozens of additional missiles were launched toward the State of Israel,” the IDF said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

