Idaho police search for suspect in murders of 4 college students

Crime scene tape is stretched around the front of a home where a man was shot on May 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:36 AM PT – Thursday, November 17, 2022

Police in Moscow, Idaho are pleading with the public to help them find a suspect in connection to the murders of four college students.

On Sunday, four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed in a home near the college campus. Police have identified the victims as Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. All of the victims were close friends.

During a press conference on Wednesday, authorities urged anyone who has information on a possible suspect or information about the whereabouts of the victims prior to the murders, to contact them immediately.

Authorities believe that there was no forced entry at the crime scene. Officers have not yet recovered the weapon used in the murders.

Police Chief James Fry of the Moscow Police Department made a statement about the facts of the case.

Authorities are interviewing other people who were inside of the home during the killings. The department is advising the public to stay vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.