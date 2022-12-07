Idaho police in search of white Hyundai Elantra in relations to Moscow college murders

A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets, on Nov. 30, 2022, during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho. It’s been nearly three weeks since four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus, but there are still more questions than answers surrounding the investigation. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

UPDATED 6:07 PM PT – Wednesday, December 7, 2022

On Wednesday, Moscow, Idaho police issued a press release where they announced that they are searching for a vehicle of interest in relation to the case of four Idaho college students that were brutally murdered on November 13th.

Detectives are very interested in speaking to the occupant or occupants who were inside of a white 2011-to-2013 Hyundai Elantra, which was reportedly seen near the crime scene the morning hours of November 13th. They believe that the occupants of the vehicle could have important information regarding the unsolved case.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding the vehicle to immediately call the Idaho tip line at (208) 883-7180 or contact them at email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

Meanwhile, at the request of the families, authorities in Moscow are starting the process of returning the belongings of the victims back to their loved ones. This comes more than three weeks after the quadruple murders. According to Police Chief James Fry, authorities loaded the victims belongings onto a truck and brought them to a secure location.

Investigators have reached out to the college town of about 25,000 residents for tips or reports about any suspicious activity. So far, officials have already received about 2,600 tips through email, around 2,700 phone tips and about 1,000 digital media submissions throughout the investigation.

No murder weapon has been located thus far and no suspect has been named.