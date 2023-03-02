Idaho murders: Search warrant reveals new revelations

Bryan Kohberger, left, sits with his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has been arrested for the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Photo by Ted S. Warren – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

3:44 PM PT – Thursday, March 2, 2023

More evidence in the Idaho student killings case has been made public by a Pennsylvania court, and it reveals that police in Pennsylvania raided the suspect’s parents’ house and found a knife.

On December 30, after a nocturnal tactical raid, the Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI captured suspect Bryan Kohberger at his parents’ home in the Pocono Mountains.

According to the new warrants, police took a door panel from his car, seat cushions, headrests, a seatbelt, a visor, brake and gas pedals, a band-aid, “maps and documents” and other items.

From the house, police seized several weapons, including a knife and a Glock handgun with three magazines. They took a cellphone, a laptop and black face masks, as well as a black hat.

28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University, Bryan Kohberger, is accused of stabbing to death 21-year-old University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen as well as 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin on November 13, 2022. Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge.