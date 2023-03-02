Idaho murders: Search warrant reveals new revelations

OAN Geraldyn Berry
3:44 PM PT – Thursday, March 2, 2023
More evidence in the Idaho student killings case has been made public by a Pennsylvania court, and it reveals that police in Pennsylvania raided the suspect’s parents’ house and found a knife.
On December 30, after a nocturnal tactical raid, the Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI captured suspect Bryan Kohberger at his parents’ home in the Pocono Mountains.
According to the new warrants, police took a door panel from his car, seat cushions, headrests, a seatbelt, a visor, brake and gas pedals, a band-aid, “maps and documents” and other items.
From the house, police seized several weapons, including a knife and a Glock handgun with three magazines. They took a cellphone, a laptop and black face masks, as well as a black hat.
28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University, Bryan Kohberger, is accused of stabbing to death 21-year-old University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen as well as 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin on November 13, 2022. Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge.