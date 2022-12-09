Idaho Murders: Neighbors of the victims says front door was open

Bare spots are seen on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A neighbor of the four University of Idaho students whose murder are still unsolved weeks later, claimed that they saw the front door wide open hours after the time of the murders.

The four victims were found dead at their house near campus hours. They were attacked in the early morning of November 13th, police say.

The neighbor revealed this week that the front door, which opens to another level where two other unharmed roommates slept, was seen wide open around 8:30 am that morning.

Police said that it is believed that the crimes happened between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. when everyone was asleep.

The Latah County coroner said that all four were victims of homicide by stabbing and that it likely happened while they were asleep. Although police say that the victims showed signs of resistance, they refuse to go into further details.

On Wednesday, authorities revealed that they were seeking the occupants of a white 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra, which was seen near the home of the victims and that they believe could have valuable information regarding the crime.

Police are asking anyone with any information to immediately call the Idaho tip line at (208) 883-7180 or contact them at email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.