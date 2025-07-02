Idaho Murders: Kohberger pleads guilty to all counts

BOISE, IDAHO – JULY 2: Bryan Kohberger, charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022, appears for a hearing at the Ada County Courthouse on July 2, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. Kohberger has agreed to plead guilty in exchange for being spared the death penalty. (Photo by Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

11:30 AM – Tuesday, July 2, 2025

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students, has pleaded guilty to all counts.

On Wednesday, Kohberger pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and four first-degree murder counts during a guilty plea hearing.

The case surrounds four college students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, who were all murdered in a girls’ off-campus house on November 13, 2022.

In response to questions from the judge, Kohberger affirmed that he was satisfied with the work done by his lawyers and acknowledged the rights he was waiving. He then continued to respond in one-word answers, without elaborating.

When asked if he was pleading guilty because he is in fact guilty of the crimes, Kohberger simply responded: “Yes.”

When asked if he entered the home of the victims with the intent to commit murder, Kohberger answered: “Yes.”

When asked if he killed Mogen with premeditation and forethought, he answered: “Yes.”

When asked if he killed Goncalves with premeditation and forethought, he answered: “Yes.”

When asked if he killed Kernodle with premeditation and forethought, he answered: “Yes.”

Lastly, when asked if he killed Chapin with premeditation and forethought, he answered: “Yes.”

Prosecutors stated that they investigated Kohberger’s purchase of a knife from Amazon before he transferred to Washington State University to pursue his degree.

They also re-introduced cellphone data evidence that placed Kohberger in the vicinity of the off-campus house, where the victims had lived, at least 23 times from July to November of 2022. The prosecution provided thorough security video of Kohberger’s car on the night of the incident.

Additionally, the prosecution noted that there is no evidence of a sexual element to the crime.

Following the murders, authorities allege that Kohberger had disturbingly snapped a “selfie” picture of himself giving a “thumbs up” in his Pullman apartment’s bathroom.

Judge Steven Hippler accepted Kohberger’s plea, asserting that the plea was found to be factually correct.

Earlier this week, Kohberger had accepted a plea deal in exchange for Idaho prosecutors to drop the death penalty.

Regarding the case’s next steps, Hippler scheduled sentencing for July 23rd, where victims and family members will be able to deliver their own statements.

