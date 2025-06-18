Idaho Murders: Kohberger dealt major setback as judge weighs last-minute defense motion

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom during a hearing Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho. (August Frank/Lewiston Tribune via AP, Pool)

A judge has indicated that he is “likely” to reject the eleventh-hour attempt to postpone Bryan Kohberger’s murder trial.

On Wednesday, Ada County judge Steven Hippler, the Administrative District Judge for the Fourth Judicial District which encompasses Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley Counties, heard arguments from the suspect’s defense team in a request to postpone proceedings.

Hippler noted that he would “take the matter under advisement,” and issue a written order at a later date. He also revealed his skepticism for the defense’s argument. The judge also told both sides that he would “fully encourage everyone to continue as if the trial is going to take place when it is scheduled for.”

“I would tell you it’s likely you’re going to trial on the date indicated,” he added.

Jury selection is currently slated for late July through early August — while opening statements will begin August 11th.

Kohberger is currently awaiting trial on multiple counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary, in relation to the deaths of four students who were tragically murdered in the same home. The victims were identified as Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators have tied him to the murders by using DNA evidence found on a knife sheath left at the scene, which was in the bed where Mogen and Goncalves were found dead.

The affidavit stated that during the course of looking into Kohberger’s prior phone pings, authorities discovered that at least 12 times before November 13, 2022, the cell phone linked to him pinged in the same vicinity of 1122 King Road residence, where the killings occurred.

Kohberger has pleaded not guilty to all charges and his trial was originally set for October 2nd. However, it was delayed after the 30-year-old suspect waived his right to a speedy trial.

