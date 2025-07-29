Idaho Murders: Kaylee Goncalves’ sister says she was ‘prepared to be arrested’ after fiery statement at Kohberger’s sentencing

Alivea Goncalves, sister of victim Kaylee Goncalves, speaks at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse on July 23, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. Kohberger pleaded guilty in exchange for being spared the death penalty for the stabbing of four University of Idaho students nearly three years ago. He faces up to four life sentences in prison. (Photo by Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:53 AM – Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Alivea Goncalves, the older sister of University of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves, said she memorized her speech so she wouldn’t break eye contact with killer Bryan Kohberger.

Goncalves told ABC News that she was “prepared to be arrested that day,” after the fiery moment when she confronted her younger sister’s killer in court.

“You’re a delusional, pathetic, hypochondriac loser who thought you were so much smarter than everybody else. … You aren’t special or deep, not mysterious or exceptional. … No one thinks you are important,” she told the killer. Advertisement “The truth is you’re as dumb as they come. Stupid, clumsy, slow, sloppy, weak, dirty. Let me be very clear. Don’t ever try to convince yourself you mattered just because someone finally said your name out loud. I see through you. You want the truth? Here’s the one you’ll hate the most. If you hadn’t attacked them in their sleep in the middle of the night, like a pedophile, Kaylee would have kicked your f—— a–,” she concluded.

The sister told the outlet that she was “fueled by seeing the rage on his face.”

“Man … was he mad. That was obviously a big point of why I did what I did — to make him feel small,” she said. “I had one shot at it and I was gonna make the most of it.”

Goncalves went on to reveal that she did get rid of a few thoughts from her statement after realizing Kohberger’s mom and sister were in the courtroom.

“I didn’t anticipate his mother and sister being there,” she added. “And I had specific lines that were directed towards his relationship with his mother and directed towards the shame that he has caused his family, and how the ultimate move of a coward is for him to sit behind bars while the rest of his family has to bear the real weight, the shame of what he’s done.”

Kohberger, the man who pleaded guilty to taking the lives of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on July 23rd.

