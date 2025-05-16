Idaho Murders: Bryan Kohberger Identifies Another Possible Suspect

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing on August 18, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Photo by August Frank-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:23 AM –Friday, May 16, 2025

Quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is set to name an alternate suspect that his defense team claims is the real killer of the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in November 2022.

On Thursday, Kohberger returned to the Ada County, Idaho courtroom for one of the last times before his capital murder trial is set to begin in August.

Judge Steven Hippler has revealed that the defense has informed him that they believe someone else is responsible for the stabbings that took place in Moscow, Idaho – referring to it as the “alternative perpetrator” theory.

Kohberger’s attorneys have until May 23rd to come up with the evidence, as Judge Hippler claims defense attorneys have only offered evidence that is “fairly objectionable in terms of admissibility.”

The judge has ordered the defense to “provide for me how it is you believe that what you’re offering is admissible” at trial.

The documents submitted by Kohberger’s lawyers will stay sealed, and it remains uncertain whether the evidence will be presented to jurors in August, pending Judge Hippler’s decision on their admissibility.

If found guilty by the jury, Kohberger could face death by firing squad.

The 30-year-old has been indicted on charges of felony burglary and four counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of stabbing and killing Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, during the early hours of November 13, 2022.

