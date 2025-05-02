Idaho: Fatal Tour Van Crash Near Yellowstone National Park Leaves 7 Dead

Scene of the crash (Photo via: Idaho State Police)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:00 PM – Friday, May 2, 2025

Idaho State Police have announced that seven people have been killed in a horrific crash involving a tour van and a pickup truck near Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone National Park borders the state of Idaho. While most of the park lies in Wyoming, a small portion extends into Idaho on the park’s western edge, as well as into Montana to the north.

Authorities said the fiery crash remains under investigation. It took place at around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, almost 16 miles outside the famous park.

“At approximately 7:15 p.m., ISP troopers responded to the collision at milepost 399. The crash involved a Dodge Ram pickup and a Mercedes passenger van. There were 14 occupants in the van and one occupant, the driver, in the pickup. Tragically, six individuals in the van and the driver of the pickup died as a result of the crash,” Idaho State Police said. “The van was operating as a tour vehicle. Due to the magnitude of the incident and the ongoing process of notifying the next of kin, no names, ages, hometowns, or nationalities have been released. Once available, the Fremont County Coroner’s Office will provide information,” it continued.

Multiple reports indicated that six of the 14 tourists in the van died, along with the driver of the Dodge Ram pickup truck — making it 7 deaths.

Additionally, eight other individuals involved in the accident sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“It is a very dangerous highway,” said Roger Merrill, who witnessed the vehicles burning after the fatal crash. “It’s extremely busy.”

Due to the location of the crash, Merrill noted that he waited timidly for the help of first responders.

“It took an unnervingly long time for help to arrive just because of the location,” he said.

A video that Merrill recorded at the time depicted a badly damaged red pickup truck, and a passenger van completely engulfed in flames — as emergency officials rushed onto the scene.

