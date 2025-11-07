ICE: Twice deported child predator from El Salvador arrested after assaulting officer with metal cup

33-year-old Walter Leonel Perez Rodriguez (L) and injured officer (R). (Photos via: ICE) / (Top-R) ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston Field Office Director Bret Bradford. (Photo via: James Keivom for the New York Post)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

3:37 PM – Friday, November 7, 2025

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Thursday that agents were successful in arresting 33-year-old Walter Leonel Perez Rodriguez, a twice-deported Salvadoran national with a criminal history that includes child sexual assault, on November 4th in Houston, Texas.

Rodriguez was convicted in January 2013 of sexually assaulting a child — specifically, a minor under 17 years old — in addition to child fondling, according to U.S. Department of Homeland Security records and court documents.

These offenses formed the basis for his designation as a child predator, leading to his initial deportation that same year. No further details on the victim’s identity or specifics of the assault have been publicly released by authorities.

During the most recent arrest, Rodriguez purportedly resisted and assaulted an ICE officer, striking him in the face with a metal cup holding hot coffee. The attack caused severe burns and a deep laceration requiring 13 stitches.

“This young officer’s life has forever been altered as a result of the continued hyper-politicization of routine law enforcement activities and spread of misinformation by the media, NGOs and other groups opposed to immigration enforcement in this country,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston Field Office Director Bret Bradford. “Rather than take their issues up with Congress, they shift their rage at the brave men and women of ICE who are putting their lives on the line every day to defend our communities from foreign terrorists, gang members, and other violent criminal aliens who are in the country illegally. By focusing on our officers and spreading false propaganda about how we accomplish our mission, they are emboldening dangerous illegal aliens like this child predator to physically resist arrest. This insanity has to stop before anyone else gets hurt.” Advertisement

Rodriguez has illegally reentered the United States at least three times. He was ordered by an immigration judge to be deported on June 28, 2013, and again on February 24, 2020.

While in the U.S., he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child in January 2013, driving while intoxicated in September 2014, and illegal reentry in January 2020. It is unclear what crimes he committed prior in his native country of El Salvador.

Following his latest arrest, Rodriguez now faces federal prosecution for illegal reentry and assault on a federal officer.

Anyone with information about criminal illegal aliens, transnational gang members, or foreign fugitives believed to be in the U.S. illegally is encouraged to contact ICE through the tip line at 1-866-347-2423 (or internationally at 001-802-872-6199) or by submitting an online tip form — ICE

