ICE receives over 100K applicants during nationwide recruitment campaign: ‘Dedicated men and women’

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detain an illegal immigrant on October 14, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

1:21 PM – Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Less than two weeks after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launched its new recruitment campaign, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that they have received over 100,000 applications nationwide so far.

At the end of last month, ICE began offering a new incentive package, including a signing bonus of over $50,000, student loan repayment options, and enhanced retirement benefits, among other benefits.

In addition, only last week, ICE lowered its age requirement from 21-years-old to 18-years-old and eliminated its upper age limit altogether. The news prompted former “Superman” TV actor Dean Cain to announce his intention to join ICE — promoting the new package on his social media.

The goal of the campaign, according to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, was to recruit at least 10,000 new ICE officials.

The DHS released a news statement on Tuesday announcing that the number of applications they received far surpassed what they had hoped for.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) today announced it has officially received over 100,000 applications from patriotic Americans who want to join ICE and help remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from the United States,” the statement read. “In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country,” said Noem. “This is a defining moment in our nation’s history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland.”

The recruitment initiative comes in response to nationwide protests orchestrated by illegal aliens and their progressive supporters, who have voiced strong opposition to ICE. Concurrently, there has been a dramatic surge in assaults against ICE agents, with reported incidents increasing by at least 830%.

Last week, Noem stated that the number of assaults had even escalated by as much as 1,000%.

All new recruits will be required to complete medical screening, drug screening, and a physical fitness test.

