ICE Leads Multi-Agency NYC Sting Operation, Arresting Over 200 Illegal Aliens In Just One Week

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:39 PM – Friday, April 18, 2025

The U.S. Department of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) revealed that the agency arrested over 200 illegal aliens within one week in and around New York City earlier this month.

206 individuals were arrested in the “enhanced immigration enforcement operation,” which targeted the “most crime-infested neighborhoods.”

“New York is much safer today because of the hard work of ICE and our law enforcement partners,” stated acting ICE Director Todd Lyons. “Throughout this enhanced enforcement operation, we targeted the most dangerous alien offenders in some of the most crime-infested neighborhoods in and around the city of New York. Our efforts resulted in 206 arrests in just one week.”

The majority of the individuals arrested had “egregious criminal histories to include manslaughter, rape, assault, drug trafficking and sex assault against minors,” including a 22-year-old member of the notorious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, according to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations New York City Acting Field Office Director Judith Almodovar.

“The success of this enhanced operation highlights the resolve of ICE and our federal partners in keeping the country safe from violent criminal aliens,” Almodovar added.

A number of the individuals are also believed to have been involved in MS-13, Sureños, and the 18th Street gang, according to NBC New York.

58-year-old Mexican national Adnan Paulino-Flores was among the individuals arrested. Paulino-Flores has a criminal history of sexual abuse of a person incapable of consent or physically helpless, while victimizing another individual to sexual contact without consent, according to Fox News.

Another individual arrested, 58-year-old illegal immigrant from Ecuador named Jaime Gustavo Quizpi-Romero had a criminal history of assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon or instrument and strangulation, as well as obstructing the breath and blood circulation resulting in serious injury.

The arrests took place between April 6th-12th in New York City, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley region.

Meanwhile, Democrat NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who is running for re-election as an independent, has indicated support for ICE, despite his city having sanctuary laws.

“One of the big mistakes that’s being made in some parts of the far-left philosophy is that ICE is a criminal organization. They are not, they are part of our law enforcement community,” he stated. “We have to get bad, dangerous people off our streets.”

“I don’t know why we want to romanticize what dangerous gangs are. They’re dangerous gangs and we’re going to do everything possible to collaborate with federal officials to remove these dangerous gangs off our streets,” he continued. “We had an undocumented person that raped a 14-year-old child. I’m not on his side. I’m on the side of justice to go after him.”

The FBI New York, DEA New York, ATF New York, USMC New York, DSS New York, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York were also involved in the multi-agency sting operation.

