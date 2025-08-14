ICE field office in NYC evacuated after suspicious white powder is discovered in envelopes

Federal agents patrol the halls of immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building on August 14, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

4:35 PM –Thursday, August 14, 2025

A United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in New York City has evacuated after suspicious white powder was discovered in envelopes.

According to the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY), 26 Federal Plaza near Foley Square was evacuated at 3:55 p.m. after multiple reports stated that a mysterious substance was found on the 9th floor of the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building.

New York Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.) weighed in on the situation on X:

“New Yorkers, I have been preliminarily briefed on the matter unfolding at 26 Federal Plaza, where envelopes containing white powder were discovered,” Adams assured his followers. “I want to also reassure you that there are no known injuries at this time.”

NYC Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry asked locals to avoid the area near 26 Federal Plaza.

An investigation is currently ongoing. The fire department’s hazmat teams are currently on the scene.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

