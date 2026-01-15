ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan steps down from role to pursue Ohio House bid

Madison Sheahan, Deputy Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, holds a press conference at the ICE, Enforcement and Removal Operations building on November 13, 2025 in Miramar, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Madison Sheahan, the Deputy Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), stepped down from her position on Thursday to enter the race for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District.

Branding herself as a key architect of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, Sheahan released a launch video touting the historic scale of recent deportations and her efforts to secure American neighborhoods.

ICE’s second-in-command, a trusted ally of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem, is now targeting “swamp” incumbent Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio).

Kaptur remains a formidable opponent as the longest-serving woman in the history of Congress, having first been elected in 1983. Ohio’s 9th Congressional District is currently represented by Kaptur and, in November 2024, she was re-elected despite many of the counties in the district voting in favor of Trump that year.

“In just one year, we’ve made history, recruiting 12,000 new ICE officers and agents, and deporting over 2.5 million illegal aliens. Ohio neighborhoods are safer thanks to President Trump and ICE,” Sheahan said. “For too long, Northwest Ohio has been represented by a career politician who has grown comfortable with the swamp and disconnected from the people back home,” Sheahan added. “I am running because President Trump deserves a Congress that stands firmly behind his agenda, and Ohio deserves an elected Representative that will make America safer, more affordable, and more prosperous.”

Sheahan’s rapid ascent appears to be closely tied to her relationship with Noem, who moved from the South Dakota governorship to lead the DHS in 2025.

Noem confirmed the 28-year-old Deputy Director’s departure, speaking highly of Sheahan in a statement.

“I’ve known her for years, she loves her family, Ohio and her country. She will be a great defender of freedom when she goes to Congress,” Noem said, calling Sheahan “a terrific leader who led the men and women of ICE to achieve the American people’s mandate to target, arrest, and deport criminal illegal aliens.” “Madison Sheahan is a work horse, strong executor, and terrific leader who led the men and women of ICE to achieve the American people’s mandate to target, arrest, and deport criminal illegal aliens. We wish her all the best,” Noem added. On the official ICE website, Sheahan’s biography says: “Prior to serving as ICE’s deputy director, Ms. Sheahan served as the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, overseeing a $280 million budget and leading a team of over 800 employees across the wildlife, fisheries, and enforcement divisions.”

The race is currently listed as “Toss Up” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

A native of Curtice, Ohio, and a former Ohio State University rower, Madison Sheahan graduated in 2019 with a degree in public affairs. Despite lacking a traditional law enforcement background, she rose quickly through the GOP ranks, serving as Political Director for then-Governor Noem and Executive Director of the South Dakota Republican Party.

Sheahan now returns to Ohio to challenge Kaptur in the 9th District — a seat that has grown increasingly conservative. After Kaptur’s narrow 2024 victory, where she failed to reach 50% of the vote, the district is now viewed by many nonpartisan analysts as a “Lean Republican” pickup opportunity for the Trump ally.

“Lean Republican” pickup opportunities refer to political races where the Republican candidate has an advantage, but the race is still considered competitive enough for the Democrat Party to potentially win and flip the seat.

