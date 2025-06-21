ICE Colorado: Anti-ICE activists help immigrant child rapist escape arrest

An ICE agent monitors hundreds of asylum seekers being processed upon entering the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 6, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

OAN Staff

10:08 AM – Saturday, June 21, 2025

Colorado Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have reported that anit-ICE activists helped an illegal migrant wanted for child rape escape arrest.

On Friday, ICE Colorado released a statement claiming that their agents were intending to detain Jose Reyes Leon-Deras, a criminal from El Salvador who was convicted of child rape in Italy, when members of a local anti-ICE group alerted him they were coming.

ICE stated that the group Colorado Rapid Response announced on social media that ICE was in the area, giving him time to flee.

ICE published a Facebook post from the group, written in both English and Spanish, informing followers about ICE’s presence in the region and the type of vehicle agents were driving.

“During our surveillance of Leon, members of Colorado Rapid Response arrived on scene and alerted him to law enforcement’s presence, which allowed him to escape arrest,” ICE Colorado said. “Groups like this interfere with ICE’s ability to keep communities safe.”

If anyone sees Leon-Deras, ICE has asked the public to report him to federal authorities, but to not approach him.

