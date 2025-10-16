ICE arrests illegal alien serving as Chicago cop, Secy. Noem blasts Gov. Pritzker’s ‘radical sanctuary policies’

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks to the press following a visit to Metropolitan Peace Academy on September 03, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:38 PM – Thursday, October 16, 2025

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) has arrested an illegal immigrant in the sanctuary state of Illinois who was reportedly working as a police officer after being sworn in.

ICE arrested Radule Bojovic, a native of Montenegro, who had been serving as a police officer with the Hanover Park Police Department in suburban Chicago.

According to the DHS release, “Bojovic overstayed a B2 tourist visa that required him to depart the U.S. on March 31, 2015. Over a decade later, he was still illegally in the U.S.”

He was arrested during a targeted enforcement action part of Operation Midway Blitz.

The Hanover Park Police Department issued a Facebook post in August announcing Bojovic’s graduation from the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy, indicating that he was a relatively new officer.

According to Hanover Park Police Department records, Bojovic was approved by the Pension Fund Board of Trustees in January this year, making him eligible to receive a starting salary of $78,955.

“Additional records indicate his 2025 earnings cost taxpayers $205,707 including $9,276 for FICA/Medicare taxes,” the DHS report stated.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin issued a statement in response to the arrest, slamming Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker for allowing illegal aliens to not only reside in his state, but illegally gain access to a badge and firearm.

“Governor J.B. Pritzker doesn’t just allow violent illegal aliens to terrorize Illinois’s communities, he allows illegal aliens to work as sworn police officers. Radule Bojovic violated our nation’s laws and was living ILLEGALLY in the United States for 10 years—what kind of police department gives criminal illegal aliens badges and guns? It’s a felony for aliens to even possess a firearm. A so-called law enforcement officer who is actively breaking the law,” McLaughlin stated. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is restoring law and order. Criminal illegal aliens have NO PLACE in our communities, especially on our police forces,” she added.

DHS Secretary Kristi Nome also issued a statement, calling the state of Illinois under Pritzker’s leadership “completely corrupt.”

“@ICEgov arrested an illegal alien working as a sworn POLICE OFFICER in a Chicago suburb. Radical sanctuary politicians have allowed criminal illegal aliens to infiltrate our school districts, communities, and even police departments. President Trump and I will continue to put the safety of Americans FIRST,” she wrote in a Thursday X post.

Meanwhile, Pritzker has argued that the Trump administration’s deportation campaign is evidence that the U.S. is “moving toward an authoritarian regime in [Trump’s] image.”

“This is a dangerous time,” Pritzker stated, referencing the ICE operations in Chicago. “The president of the United States is causing mayhem in the grounds of our state. He is going after his political opponents. I don’t know why anybody would look at the situation and not recognize he’s moving toward an authoritarian regime in his own image.”

The DHS reports that, in just over a month since its launch, “Operation Midway Blitz” has resulted in more than 1,500 arrests across the Chicago area.

