ICE arrests Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts

Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Friday.

Roberts, originally from Guyana, a country in South America, entered the United States on a student visa in 1999.

In May last year, he was issued a final order of removal but reportedly continued to live and work in the country without legal authorization.

The arrest occurred after Roberts allegedly fled from a traffic stop initiated by ICE, later being apprehended with assistance from the Iowa State Patrol. Authorities reported that he was in possession of a loaded handgun, $3,000 in cash, and a fixed-blade hunting knife at the time of his arrest.

Roberts has served as superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools since July 2023. Before joining the district, he held leadership roles in multiple school districts across the U.S. for over 20 years.

In the wake of Roberts’ arrest, the Des Moines School Board has since appointed Associate Superintendent Matt Smith as interim superintendent. Board Chair Jackie Norris expressed shock over the arrest, claiming that the district had no prior knowledge of Roberts’ immigration status or removal order.

