ICE agents shoot armed ‘domestic terrorist’ in Chicago after being rammed and ‘boxed in by 10 cars’

Federal agents violently confront protesters gathered outside of the suburban Chicago ICE Detention Center in Broadview, IL. Sept. 19, 2025. (DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:29 AM – Sunday, October 5, 2025

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers shot an armed woman in Chicago after she and others rammed their vehicles into the federal agents, “boxing” them in, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials.

The incident took place on Saturday morning near 40th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago, as tensions mount over President Donald Trump’s decision to send federal agents into the sanctuary city.

The armed suspect, identified as U.S. citizen Marimar Martinez, allegedly joined others in attacking ICE agents patrolling roughly 15 miles from an ICE processing center in Broadview, a Chicago suburb.

The vehicle the ICE agents were in reportedly blew a tire, leading them to be swarmed by “domestic terrorists,” who began throwing smoke, gas, rocks, and bottles.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin described the incident in an X post on Saturday, proclaiming that “our brave law enforcement officers were rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars.”

Advertisement

“Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon. Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed US citizen who drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds,” McLaughlin wrote.

McLaughlin also revealed that the woman in question was named in a Customs and Border Protection intelligence bulletin last week “for doxing agents and posting online ‘Hey to all my gang let’s f*** those mother f***ers up, don’t let them take anyone.’”

“Thankfully, no law enforcement officers were seriously injured in this attack. [Illinois Governor JB] Pritzker’s Chicago Police Department is leaving the shooting scene and refuses to assist us in securing the area. There is a growing crowd and we are deploying special operations to control the scene,” McLaughlin added.

The woman was later released from the hospital and has since been arrested, according to DHS officials. The alleged driver of another vehicle involved in the attack, identified by the DHS as Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, was also arrested in connection with the incident.

The ICE facility in Broadview has become a central site of the protests, as Illinois Governor JB Pritzker slams the Trump administration for carrying out “unprecedented escalations of aggression against Illinois citizens and residents.”

“This morning, the Trump Administration’s Department of War gave me an ultimatum: call up your troops, or we will,” Pritzker wrote in an X post. “It is absolutely outrageous and un-American to demand a Governor send military troops within our own borders and against our will.”

The White House confirmed Pritzker’s announcement, revealing that President Donald Trump “authorized 300 national guardsmen to protect federal officers and assets.”

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem vowed to press on despite escalating attacks on federal immigration officers, announcing: “We’re going to prosecute them and bring them to justice—we’re not taking this anymore.”

“Our brave men and women of law enforcement are being targeted and attacked by violent anarchists who seek to tear down America. I want each and every member of law enforcement to know this: President Trump and I have your backs. Stand with ICE as they continue to protect and defend our homeland,” she added.

A total of 10 individuals have been arrested in connection with the Broadview protests since Friday, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!