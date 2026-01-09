ICE agent phone footage: Renee Good’s wife shouted ‘Drive, Baby, Drive!’ moments before fatal shooting

A vehicle involved in a shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations is towed away on January 07, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Newly released footage recorded on an ICE agent’s phone captures the volatile moments leading up to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis.

The video, filmed by Agent Jonathan Ross, shows a starkly shifting atmosphere. While Renee initially appeared calm — smiling at Ross and telling him, “I’m not mad at you” — the situation quickly escalated.

As Ross circled the vehicle, Renee’s wife, Rebecca Brown Good, was seen filming and antagonizing the officers, demanding they show their faces and accusing them of frequently swapping license plates. The confrontation reached a breaking point when Rebecca reportedly urged Renee to “drive off” just before the car moved toward the agent, prompting the fatal shots.

“You want to come at us? You want to come at us?” Rebecca could be heard saying in the background, before the camera pointed to her as she taunted Ross, “I said go get yourself some lunch, big boy. Go ahead.”

Other agents then approached the vehicle, reaching for her car door’s handle while ordering, “Get out of the car. Out of the car. Get out of the f**king car.”

As Rebecca reaches for the passenger-side door handle, Renee suddenly shifts the car into reverse, backing up several feet.

“Drive, baby, drive!” Rebecca exclaimed as Renee shifted her vehicle to “drive,” turning wheels to her right.

The video captures an exclamation from Ross followed by the sound of impact just before three gunshots ring out, including one fired through the windshield. Moments later, Renee’s vehicle is seen crashing into the back of two cars parked nearby.

The release of this footage followed surveillance video made public earlier that day, which appeared to show Good blocking the road with her SUV for four minutes prior to the shooting. Additionally, separate footage captured the aftermath of the altercation, showing a distraught Rebecca crying, “It’s my fault.”

Both Renee and Rebecca were active members of a local “ICE Watch” network, a left-wing activist group dedicated to monitoring, documenting, and resisting ICE enforcement actions.

Vice President JD Vance reposted the officer’s footage on X, telling viewers, “Watch this, as hard as it is. Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn’t hit by a car, wasn’t being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self-defense.”

“What the press has done in lying about this innocent law enforcement officer is disgusting. You should all be ashamed of yourselves.”

Additionally, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X Friday, “The media smeared an ICE Agent who properly defended himself from being run over by organized leftist protesters who were impeding an active law enforcement operation. The reason trust in the media is at an all-time low is because they intentionally lie to the public to advance the Democrats’ narrative. That’s exactly what they did in this case in Minnesota.”

Protests broke out immediately following the incident, with both Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) and Minneapolis Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey encouraging anti-ICE protestors to remain peaceful while calling for federal law enforcement to leave the city.

“Get the f**k out of Minneapolis,” was the Democrat Mayor’s exact message to ICE officers, framing the “self-defense” argument as “bulls**t.”

Vance further argued that the shooting was justified in light of the new evidence, maintaining that Good was a “victim of left-wing ideology” that emboldened her to endanger her life by obstructing law enforcement and resisting arrest.

UPDATE – 1/9/26 – 7:09 pm – The initial title incorrectly called Renee Good “Rachel Good.”

