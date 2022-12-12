Hunter’s offence, may be his best defense

Melissa Cohen walks with her husband Hunter Biden and their son Beau Biden on the South Lawn of the White House as they arrive in Washington with President Joe Biden, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

UPDATED 6:43 PM PT – Monday, December 12, 2022

Hunter Biden’s legal team is reportedly preparing to combat House Republicans on their investigatory efforts.

Reports over the weekend revealed that Biden has communicated with close friends about taking aim at Republicans targeting him.

The president’s son is said to be working with a team of researchers to help deal with any House probes he may face in the new session of Congress.

So far, Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris was hired to craft legal and media strategy.

It is reported that the lawyer thinks the Biden family should take a more aggressive stance against the GOP investigations. The First Family can remain in the public eye by attending public events like the recent White House State Dinner and public art exhibits.

In addition, they can sue Conservative media networks as well as some Republicans for defamation regarding information found on the “Laptop from Hell.”

The White House is devising its own plans to deal with scrutiny over the president’s son, coupled with Morris handing Hunter $2 million to pay the IRS for back taxes.

That plan would involve Hunter maintaining a low-profile while Democrats attack GOP investigations.