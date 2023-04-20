Hunter Biden’s IRS whistleblower outrage

(Photo by Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 11:55 AM – Thursday, April 20, 2023

An apparent whistleblower who claimed that the Biden administration is purposefully conducting the Hunter Biden inquiry incorrectly has drawn strong reactions from Republican politicians and Twitter users.

Lawyer Mark D. Lytle reportedly wrote a letter requesting whistleblower rights for his client, an IRS criminal supervisory agent. In the letter, the agent had previously disclosed information to the IRS under legal protection, and this information “contradicts sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee.”

“My goal is to ensure that my client can properly share his lawfully protected disclosures with congressional committees,” Lytle wrote. “Thus, I respectfully request that your committees work with me to facilitate sharing this information with Congress legally and with the fully informed advice of counsel.”

People on social media swiftly spread the “major breaking news,” with many speculating on potential political repercussions and whether mainstream media will cover the story.

Former Homeland Security Under Director Michael D. Brown commented that every federal servant who is prepared to come forward and who has this kind of sensitive information should be given complete legal protections. He also added that in whatever investigation they may be conducting, Congress has a duty to hear all the facts and take them into consideration.

Republican leaders had demanded that the connection between Hunter Biden, the Biden administration, and their possible unethical activities be looked into further.

Representative James Comer (R-Ky.) said that the Biden Administration’s opposition to charges against Hunter Biden for tax offenses may constitute a kind of justice obstruction. He claimed that Hunter Biden is well known for engaging in dishonest commercial practices. Anyone in the administration who may be hiding this criminal activity will be held accountable by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Representative Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) tweeted that the Biden family’s corruption has been concealed for years.

Hunter Biden has been the subject of controversial inquiries since 2018. In 2020, a grand jury inquiry into questionable foreign transactions was announced. He is not facing any criminal charges.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts