Hunter Biden to be deposed in lawsuit by owner of laptop repair shop

File – Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, is pictured. (Getty Image)

OAN’s Roy Francis

1:45 PM – Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Hunter Biden is set to be deposed on Thursday under oath in relation with the lawsuit that was filed by the owner of the laptop repair shop where he had left his laptop.

Advertisement

John Paul Mac Issa, the owner of the Mac Ship in Wilmington, filed a defamation suit against Hunter Biden in October 2022 for $1.5 million alleging that the first son had damaged his reputation by lying about the ownership of the laptop.

In April 2019, Hunter Biden had dropped off three laptops at the shop to be worked on, only one of which was salvageable. When Mac Issa tried to contact him to return the laptop to him, he received no answer.

After three months, Mac Issa said that Hunter never returned for the laptop and that his calls were never answered. He then reported the content of the laptop to the FBI that he had uncovered while working on the laptop.

The content included messages that raised suspicions of influence-peddling that involved President Joe Biden who had been serving as Vice President at the time, videos of Hunter smoking crack and having sexual relations with prostitutes among other things.

According to Mac Issa, the FBI had first made a forensic copy of the laptop, then later returned with a subpoena and confiscated it.

In March, Hunter counter-sued accusing Mac Issa of breaching his privacy by illegally accessing his laptop and leaking the information on it.

At Thursday’s deposition, Hunter Biden is expected to be questioned by Brian Della Rocca, Mac Issa’s attorney, over his previous answers in relation to the laptop’ contents.

The deposition comes after the Justice Department announced that Hunter Biden will be entering a plea agreement in regards to United States attorney for Delaware David Weiss’ investigation into his tax affairs.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts