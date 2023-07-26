Hunter Biden Plea Deal Falls Apart

Hunter Biden (2nd L), son of US President Joe Biden, arrives at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26, 2023, to attend a change of plea hearing. (Photo by RYAN COLLERD/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

9:17 AM – Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Hunter Biden’s plea deal fell apart in court on Wednesday, and prosecutors say that there is no deal.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hunter and his lawyer said that they would not accept the deal if no guarantee is given by the prosecution that no further charges would be brought against Hunter in the future. Prosecutors, however, said that there was still a possibility that the first son would be charged with other offenses, which include failing to register as a foreign agent.

The presiding judge, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, expressed concerns about the deal itself and the disagreement between the two parties in regards to the possibility of future charges against Hunter Biden. The deal then struck down.

The turn of events came more than 90 minutes after the hearing began at the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware.

Hunter Biden was set to plead guilty to two misdemeanors for not paying federal taxes on Time in 2017 and 2018. He was also set to enter into a deal that would resolve his felony gun charges.

Federal prosecutors said that the President’s son had failed to pay between $1.1. million and $1.5 million in federal taxes before the legal deadlines. He had also lied about his use of a controlled substance on a federal firearm purchase form in 2018.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors were expected to recommend a sentence of probation for the president’s son. Under the previous agreement, Hunter also had to remain sober and submit to drug testing for two years.

This is a developing story.

