Hunter Biden lashes out against Trump’s mass deportation campaign: ‘Dictator thug’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:39 PM – Monday, July 21, 2025

Hunter Biden sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s mass deportation policy in a three-hour-long, profanity-laced interview.

Biden sat down with journalist Andrew Callaghan for a three-hour-long discussion. The two men covered a range of topics including the reason the Democrats lost the 2024 presidential election, President Trump’s mass deportation campaign, and his substance abuse.

“There is a minority group that those in power, that came into power through democratically elected means, are going to target this minority group because they’re stealing all the jobs,” Biden stated. Advertisement

“And what we’re going to do is we’re going to send masked men to this marginalized group, and we are going to take them, put them on planes, put them on buses, put them on trains, and send them to a prison camp in a foreign country,” he continued.

“What am I describing right then? Am I describing Germany? Or am I just describing the United States right now? Because I will tell you what. You think that the prison in El Salvador is not a f***ing concentration camp, you’re out of your f***ing mind.”

Biden was referencing El Salvador’s notorious CECOT maximum security prison housing violent criminal gang members. The Trump administration has sent a total of 278 illegal immigrants to El Salvador’s CECOT.

“All these Democrats say, ‘You have to talk about and realize that people are really upset about illegal immigration.’ F*** you. How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your f***ing table? Who do you think washes your dishes? Who do you think does your f***ing garden? Who do you think is here by the f***ing sheer f***ing just grit and will that they figured out a way to get here because they thought that they could give themselves and their family a better chance.”

“And [Trump] has somehow convinced all of us that these people are the f***ing criminals? White men in America are 45 more times likely to commit a f***ing violent crime than an immigrant,” Biden raged.

Biden went on to state that if he were the president, he would demand the return of illegal aliens from El Salvador, or he would invade the country.

“These guys think that we need to run away from all values in order for us to lead. I say f*** you! How are we getting those people back from f***ing El Salvador? Because I’ll tell you what, if I became president in 2 years from now, or 4 years from now, or 3 years from now, I would pick up the phone and call the f***ing president of El Salvador and say, ‘You either f***ing send them back or I’m going to f***ing invade.’ It’s a f***ing crime what they’re doing. He’s a f***ing dictator thug,” Biden added.

Additionally, Biden also had strong language for George Clooney and other high-profile Democrats who previously called for his father to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

“F*** him. F*** him. F*** him and everybody around him,” Biden stated. “I don’t have to be a f***ing nice. Number 1, I agree with Quentin Tarantino. … F***ing George Clooney is not a f***ing actor. He is a f***ing, like… I don’t know what he is. He is a brand.”

“What do you have to do with f***ing anything? Why do I have to f***ing listen to you?” Biden continued. “What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his f***ing life to service of this country and to decide you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full page ad in the f***ing New York Times. … To me and James Carville, who hasn’t run a race in 40 f***ing years, and David Axelrod who had one success in his political life, and that was Barack Obama and that was because of Barack Obama, not because of f***ing David Axelrod and David Plouffe and all of these guys … and the Pod Save America Guys, who were junior f***ing speechwriters on Barack Obama’s Senate staff who had been dining out on their relationship with him.”

Hunter Biden was previously pardoned by his father after facing numerous federal charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm during a period when he was addicted to crack cocaine, and federal tax evasion charges.

