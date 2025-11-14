Hunter Biden: Kirk’s assassination ‘only served’ to advance the MAGA movement

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – JUNE 10: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs from the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 10, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:00 PM – Friday, November 14, 2025

Hunter Biden recently argued that the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk “only served” to advance President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement in a recent interview.

In a November 6th episode of the “Wide Awake” podcast with host Joshua Rubin, the former Democrat president’s son speculated about the reason Kirk was assassinated on September 10th, allegedly by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the accused assassin.

“I’ve never really seen a figure like Charlie Kirk be assassinated pretty much purely because of their beliefs,” Rubin stated in the interview, prompting Biden to speculate further.

Biden then paused, questioning if Kirk was actually murdered for his beliefs, arguing, “that is the ‘narrative’ that is being spun by the right.” Soon after, he also questioned whether the shooter was actually a “groyper,” which is a follower of far-right White nationalist commentator Nick Fuentes.

“Nick Fuentes believes, and the groypers believe, that basically, everything is a joke and that it should all be chaos,” Biden explained. “They want to create chaos, and so it didn’t matter whether you shot Charlie Kirk or whether you shot Charlie Kirk’s equivalent on the left.” Advertisement

Biden went on to attempt to dispel the narrative that Kirk was “shot for his beliefs,” and instead argued that he “was shot because he was one of the loudest people speaking out there” in general.

“I don’t know whether Charlie Kirk was shot because of what he believes or whether he was shot by a disaffected White male, an incel that had ready access to a high caliber rifle and the capacity to be able to shoot a kill shot from over 200 yards from a prone from a roof and somehow disassembled the rifle before he got off the roof without it being able to [be] seen on video,” he continued. “And then amazingly, after being able to do that, was so dumb that he wrote a full confession over text message to his supposed trans roommate that may have been his boyfriend, exonerating his father and blah blah blah blah blah,” Biden stated.

Biden also argued that Kirk’s assassination has “only served one group of people,” which is “MAGA.”

“They have taken this, they have wrapped themselves in it. They have righteous indignation,” Biden added.

Despite the younger Biden’s assessment, the released text messages between Robinson and his transgender partner provide some insight into why he may have committed the murder.

“I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out,” Robinson explained, according to text messages sent right after the shooting, released by the FBI.

