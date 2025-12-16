Hunter Biden disbarred in Connecticut

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. U.S. President Joe Biden, looks on from the East Room of the White House during a Medal of Freedom ceremony in Washington, DC. Former President Biden awarded 19 recipients with the nation’s highest civilian honor. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins and Brooke Mallory

6:21 PM – Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Former first son Hunter Biden was disbarred in Connecticut on Monday by a judge who ruled that he violated the state’s rules of professional conduct for attorneys.

This follows Hunter’s federal gun conviction in June last year, which led to the initial suspension of his license to practice law in Washington, D.C.

Hunter voluntarily surrendered his law license in April, rather than go through extended disciplinary proceedings related to his criminal record. That surrender effectively ended his ability to practice law in the D.C. jurisdiction as well.

Meanwhile, the most recent Connecticut disbarment stems from disciplinary complaints related to his 2024 federal gun and tax convictions, as well as reciprocal discipline from his earlier disbarment this year.

55-year-old Biden consented to the disbarment in an agreement with the state’s disciplinary office, admitting to attorney misconduct but not to criminal wrongdoing — while noting the presidential pardon issued by his father, former President Joe Biden.

“Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further,” former President Biden said at the time, despite promising that he would never pardon his son. “I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.”

The admission came during an appearance before Judge Trial Referee Patrick L. Carrol in Waterbury, where his lawyer, Ross Garber, appeared alongside him in a video. The former first son did not speak.

Biden was convicted last year in Delaware federal court of three felonies after buying a gun in 2019. The gun charges originate from his purchase of a Colt Cobra 38SPL, where he signed “no” when a federal gun purchase forum asked about illicit drug use.

He was also set to stand trial in September 2024 in a case in California where prosecutors accused him of failing to pay $1.4 million in federal taxes, where he agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor and felony charges just hours after jury selection was set to start.

Additionally, Hunter agreed to enter a traditional guilty plea, admitting he withheld at least $1.4 million in taxes over four years after prosecutors rejected his request to take an Alford plea.

Disbarment is now in effect in Connecticut, in addition to Hunter’s voluntary surrender of his license in D.C., meaning the former first son can no longer practice law in these jurisdictions.

