Hunter Biden: Dems lost 2024 election because they failed to ‘remain loyal to the leader of the party’

A November 29, 2024 photo shows US President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:08 AM – Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Hunter Biden claimed that the reason the Democrats lost in the 2024 presidential election was due to their lack of loyalty to his father, former President Joe Biden.

“We lost the last election because we did not remain loyal to the leader of the party,” Hunter Biden stated during an interview with former DNC Chair Jamie Harrison. “That’s my position. We had the advantage of incumbency, we had the advantage of an incredibly successful administration, and the Democratic Party literally melted down.”

Hunter Biden argued that the Democrat Party’s decision to force his father to withdraw from his reelection campaign will likely lead to internal party conflicts throughout the Trump administration.

“You know what, we are going to fight amongst ourselves for the next three years until there’s a nominee and then with the nominee, we better as hell get behind that nominee,” he continued.

The Democrat Party’s leadership led a push to oust Biden’s reelection efforts following his disastrous summer debate performance against then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Biden’s debate performance on June 27, 2024, further exacerbated the public’s perception of Biden’s sharp mental decline.

During the debate, then-President Biden struggled with coherence, frequently losing his train of thought and stumbling over his words. The aftermath forced left-leaning media to begin discussing his mental decline after previously pushing the narrative that Biden was “sharp as a tack.”

Hunter Biden went on to question CNN Jake Tapper’s narrative following the release of Tapper’s book, “Original Sin” which delved into “President Biden’s decline, Its cover-up, and his disastrous choice to run again.”

Hunter Biden challenged Tapper’s suggestion that he “was driving the decision-making for the family… he was almost like a chief of staff of the family.”

“You think Jake Tapper’s telling the truth when he says that I was the acting chief of staff of the president’s? I was in that White House 12 days over the course of the last two years of the administration. Clearly, because I had other things going on, OK?” Hunter Biden stated.

“You ask one person to go on the record that would ever tell you that I was in any way making a single decision about anything, anything in that White House,” he continued. “I stayed as far away as I possibly could. Which, by the way, broke my heart.”

Tapper’s comments stem from a recent podcast interview with journalist Katie Couric where he labeled Hunter Biden’s involvement in the family decision making as “bizarre.”

“It’s bizarre because I think he is provably, demonstrably unethical, sleazy and prone to horrible decisions,” Tapper stated, going on to discuss Hunter Biden’s relationship with Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother, Beau Biden.

“After his brother died, he cheated on his wife with his brother’s widow and got her addicted to crack, that’s just one thing I can say,” he continued. “But I knew Beau.”

“Beau was great, upstanding guy,” Tapper added. “A real loss for the country, too, not just for his family, for the country, but Hunter’s not that and the idea of letting him drive the family car as it were, is just really, really, questionable.”

