Hunter Biden announces new job with Calif. nonprofit representing illegal alien tenants

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden is seen on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, September 30, 2024 (AARON SCHWARTZ/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:41 PM – Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Former Democrat President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, revealed that he has a new job working with a nonprofit homeless prevention and tenants’ rights group in Los Angeles, representing illegal aliens and low-income tenants facing eviction.

The tenants rights organization, BASTA, revealed that Biden is working for a newly formed sister organization known as BASTA Universal, Inc., which describes itself as an organization that “assists and educates low-income tenants in all aspects of tenants’ rights, including defending them in unlawful detainer matters (eviction cases).”

“At BASTA Universal, we are really just a bunch of lawyers trying to help low-income tenants and do not have much public relations background. The opportunity presented itself whereby Hunter Biden was searching for new opportunities to participate in his community, and we connected him,” stated BASTA Universal, Inc.’s Director of Strategy, Daniel Bramzon. Advertisement

The younger Biden recently spoke about his new job with journalist Andrew Callaghan, the founder of Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan.

“I just think there is such an opportunity to be of service right now – and not in, you know, some kind of melodramatic way – but I just, a lot of people that are, you know, getting the s*** beat out of them out there, right here in LA. And there is enormous opportunity for just normal people to do kind of heroic things,” Biden told Callaghan. “I’m working with a group now called BASTA, the homeless prevention, and I just started actually as director of development for BASTA, which is the leading homeless prevention and tenants’ rights group in southern Los Angeles,” he continued.

He went on to boast that his new “employer” is the “only group, at least in Southern California, that represents undocumented, and so we don’t take any federal money.”

“It’s not just El Salvadoran immigrants, it’s Ukrainian immigrants that came here under duress from what is going on in Ukraine and find it really hard to find work because of the fear of employers. That they are going to disrupt their business because of ICE raids and things like that,” Hunter continued. “Then they lose their income, and almost all of these people are families and children. And if you can keep someone in their apartment or their home you obviously also [are] keeping somebody off the street and homelessness. And what you find is that when a child becomes homeless, the road back to any chance of normalcy just becomes exponentially harder and harder.”

BASTA Inc. co-founder and chief financial officer Bryan Sullivan previously represented Hunter in numerous failed defamation lawsuits, according to the Daily Caller.

Bramzon maintained that Hunter is “qualified” for his new role, being the director of development, since “he is smart, has experience in networking, and cares about the population we are trying to help.”

“BASTA Universal is a newer organization, so working together with Mr. Biden seemed like a good opportunity for BASTA Universal generally as well as to help bring more attention to the issue of tenants’ rights. We understand that some folks may have different opinions about Mr. Biden, but none of the politics or other gossip really involved BASTA Universal or his work here,” Bramzon added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!