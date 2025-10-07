Hundreds of hikers still stranded on Mount Everest after storm, 2 dead

In this picture taken on May 31, 2021 shows the Himlayan range as seen from the summit of Mount Everest (8,848.86-metre), in Nepal. (Photo by LAKPA SHERPA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

11:20 AM – Tuesday, October 7, 2025

After a massive blizzard in Tibet brought an unseasonably heavy mix of snow and thunder, hundreds of hikers were left stranded on Mount Everest.

The storm struck during China’s National Day holiday, trapping trekkers at high altitudes on the eastern face of the mountain in Tibet.

According to Chinese state media, roughly 350 of the hikers were rescued after being trapped by heavy snow at tourist campsites along the mountain’s slopes. Those rescued were taken to the small township of Qudang.

Tragically, a 41-year-old hiker in the neighboring Qilian Mountains of Qinghai Province succumbed to hypothermia and altitude sickness, and a 46-year-old South Korean climber also died after being trapped in the snowstorm while descending from Mera Peak, according to Asia Business Daily.

Videos released by Tibet media show the rescued trekkers being served hot soup.

Additionally, authorities say another 200 hikers who remain stuck on the mountain have been in contact with rescuers as well.

A hiker who was saved by authorities told Jimu News that the snow was three feet deep, crushing their tents. They were located at an elevation more than 16,00 feet up on the eastern slope of the 29,000 feet tall mountain when the snowstorm hit on Friday evening.

Rescue operations will continue, though under challenging conditions, with authorities utilizing drones to deliver supplies and coordinating efforts to reach the remaining stranded hikers.

