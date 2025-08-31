HUD launches nationwide review of illegal immigrants living in public housing: ‘The gravy train is over’

Public housing stands in Brooklyn on June 11, 2018 in New York City. In an announcement today made public by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, New York City will pay $2 billion to settle claims of corruption and mismanagement at the nation’s largest public housing agency known as NYCHA. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:21 PM – Sunday, August 31, 2025

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner announced that the Trump administration ordered a nationwide review of public housing in an attempt to root out illegal immigrants.

The Trump administration notified every public housing authority (PHA) across the country that it will be given 30 days to share the citizenship status of its tenants or potentially face the loss of federal funding.

Every PHA is required to provide HUD with eligibility information, such as citizenship status. However, two anonymous senior HUD officials speaking with the Washington Examiner claimed that a “significant” number have opted to withhold the information from the federal government, or never collected it in the first place.

“I bet Biden HUD didn’t do anything on collecting citizenship info since they support current [regulations] that allow illegals to be in mixed-status housing, so they wouldn’t have wanted to know those numbers in the first place,” one HUD official told the outlet.

The “mixed family” units are defined as households with “one or more individuals who do not contend that they have immigration status.”

The letter, reviewed by the Washington Examiner, gives the PHAs 30 days to identify and provide the names, mailing addresses, and legal immigration status for individuals in mixed family units.

The letter also orders the PHAs to provide a “spreadsheet, analysis, or other prepared or gathered data concerning the number and/or location of tenants with ineligible immigration status in all Public Housing covered programs as well as a “full tenant file” for any tenant who was found to have “misrepresented either his or her citizenship, national, or eligible immigration status.”

Meanwhile, Turner issued a statement, announcing, “No longer will illegal aliens be able to leave citizenship boxes blank or take advantage of HUD-funded housing, riding the coattails of hardworking American citizens.”

“Currently, HUD only serves one out of four eligible families due, in part, to the lack of enforcement of prohibition against federally funded assistance to illegal aliens,” he continued.

In a Friday interview on Fox, Turner revealed that the Washington, D.C. Housing Authority was the first to receive the notice.

Turner added that over 3,000 PHAs are also going to receive the same notice, while noting that the Trump administration won’t hesitate to “leverage all available enforcement actions against entities who do not comply with the request for citizenship information, including but not limited to, examination of HUD funding and/or evaluation of PHA program eligibility.”

Additionally, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told the Washington Examiner that the federal government “will work together to identify abuse and exploitation of public benefits and make sure those in this country illegally are not receiving federal benefits or other financial incentives to stay illegally.”

“The Biden Administration prioritized illegal aliens over our own citizens, including by giving illegal aliens taxpayer-funded housing at the expense of Americans. Not anymore,” she added. “If you are an illegal immigrant, you should leave now. The gravy train is over.”

