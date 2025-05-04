Houthi Ballistic Missile Strikes Near Israel’s International Airport, Netanyahu Vows Revenge

Israeli medical emergency services stand by on a mud-splattered road outside Israel’s Ben Gurion airport after a missile struck near the facility on May 4, 2025. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:08 AM – Sunday, May 4, 2025

A ballistic missile from Yemen’s Houthis has struck near the main terminal of Israel’s international airport on Sunday after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was unable to intercept the missile.

The missile caused a crater near a terminal 3 parking lot at Ben Gurion Airport, which is near Tel Aviv, according to Israeli police commander Yair Hetzroni.

“You can see the scene right behind us here, a hole that opened up with a diameter of tens of meters and also tens of meters deep,” Hetzroni stated.

Eight individuals were reportedly taken to the hospital to treat minor to moderate injuries, according to the Israeli ambulance service.

Most of the Houthi missile attacks against Israel have been intercepted by the nation’s Iron Dome missile defense system, with Sunday’s missile being the only one not intercepted in the past few days.

“Today, at approximately 9:18 a.m. (0618 GMT), the IDF identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory. According to protocol, sirens were sounded in a number of areas in Israel,” the military stated. “Several attempts were made to intercept the missile. A hit was identified in the area of Ben Gurion Airport.”

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree stated that the Israeli airport is “no longer safe for air travel,” warning international airliners against traveling to the Ben Gurion international airport.

The Iran-backed Houthis have been attacking commercial and military ships in the Red Sea to disrupt shipping lanes out of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza following the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, killing around 1,200 and taking roughly 250 more hostages.

The Israeli Airports Authority stated that all air traffic operations have been resumed after reportedly being temporarily halted.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to strike back, stating: “We attacked in the past, we will attack in the future.”

“Anyone who hits us, we will hit them seven times stronger,” added Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz.

