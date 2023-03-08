House sub-committee holds hearing on origins of COVID-19

(Photo by Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 3:16 PM PT – Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield appeared before a congressional committee on Wednesday where he testified regarding his research on the origins of COVID-19.

Appearing before a House sub-committee on Wednesday, Dr. Redfield answered questions regarding Dr. Fauci’s unwillingness to acknowledge his 2020 theory about the origins of COVID-19. The former Trump appointed CDC director said that he believed that the virus was leaked from a Wuhan lab in China. Redfield said that in 2020, Fauci and the Biden administration had promoted the view that virus infected animals were responsible for the spread of COVID-19 to humans. Some critics have said that Fauci’s theory was an attempt by the Biden administration to deflect attention away from research that supported the idea that the United States government had sponsored China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

House committee member Jim Jordon (R-Ohio) asked Redfield questions that confirmed long held beliefs that opposing viewpoints of the virus’ origin were deliberately silenced by Dr. Fauci and the Biden administration.

“Three years ago, if you thought [COVID-19} came from a lab, you were called a nut job. You got censored on Twitter,” said Jordon. “You were even called a “crackpot” by the very scientists who in late January sent emails to Dr. Fauci and said [the virus] came from a lab.”

House representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) questioned Redfield regarding the scientific make-up of the virus. Dr. Redfield confirmed that the COVID-19 virus did not originate on its own in nature but was engineered by humans in a lab.

“[The Wuhan lab] published in 2014 that they had created a COVID virus that would bind to the H2 receptor in humanized mice,” said Redfield. “The only way they did that was by re-orienting the [human] binding domain.”

Wednesday’s House sub-committee hearing was engineered by House Republicans following recent findings published by the U.S. Department of Energy that now believes that the COVID-19 pandemic began with a lab leak in Wuhan, China.