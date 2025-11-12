House set to vote to end longest government shutdown in history

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise speaks alongside Republican House leadership during a news conference on November 4, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:43 AM – Wednesday, November 12, 2025

The longest government shutdown in United States history may be coming to an end.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on a federal funding bill in the 5 p.m. hour on Wednesday. If the legislation passes, a final vote is expected at 7 p.m.

The government has been shut down for 43 days, surpassing the 35-day lapse in federal funding in 2019, during President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

Democrats and Republicans in the Senate have been at a standoff over the allocation of funds, especially in regard to healthcare funding. Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), voted 14 times against a “clean” funding bill championed by Republicans, causing it to fall short of receiving the required 60 votes to advance.

Schumer and his allies have argued for an extension of Obamacare subsidies granted by the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which are set to expire at the end of the calendar year. GOP lawmakers argue that Democrats intend to funnel taxpayer money toward covering free healthcare for illegal immigrants, which Vice President JD Vance expanded upon in early October.

Advertisement

House Democrats are largely against the debated legislation, though GOP members have indicated confidence in a nearly unified vote in support of the budget bill.

“I’m not going to speak for everybody, but I think there’s general support. So, you know, I’m unaware of any opposition of significance,” House Freedom Caucus Policy Chairman Chip Roy (R-Texas) told reporters Tuesday night. “I’m very hopeful,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) told reporters when asked if Republicans had enough votes to pass the bill. “I think you’re seeing just a few Democrats come to their senses. It should be a lot more.”

As a result of the 43-day shutdown, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents and air traffic controllers had to work without pay, and many were forced to get second jobs, causing nationwide flight cancellations and delays.

Millions of Americans who relied on nutrition assistance programs also faced lapses in benefits, causing some local governments to declare a state of emergency to funnel funding towards food banks.

The measure is expected to pass, allowing it to reach President Trump’s desk for a final signature.

“The deal is very good,” the president said of the bill on Monday.

The deal will not extend ACA subsidies as Democrats have demanded for over a month. Instead, it guarantees a standalone vote on healthcare subsidies in December.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!