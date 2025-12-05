House Republicans express disappointment with MTG for missing every vote this week

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-SC) presides over a hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee in the U.S. Capitol on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:29 PM – Friday, December 5, 2025

Several House Republicans have expressed disappointment in Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for missing every vote this week. Her absence follows her public feud with President Donald Trump and is ahead of her imminent resignation from Congress.

Greene (R-Ga.) recently announced that she will be resigning from Congress in January after President Donald Trump labeled her as a “traitor” who is only known to “COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN,” despite his “Record Achievements for our Country.”

Greene responded to Trump’s criticism, suggesting that the president launched the attacks over her comments of the presidents economic policies, and her decision to partner with GOP Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) on the Jeffrey Epstein discharge petition.

“I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for five, no, actually, six years for, and I gave my loyalty for free,” Greene stated during a press conference last month alongside Epstein abuse survivors. “I won my first election without his endorsement, beating eight men in a primary, and I’ve never owed him anything, but I fought for him, for the policies, and for America first, and he called me a traitor for standing with these women and refusing to take my name off the discharge petition.”

“Let me tell you what a traitor is. A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and themselves. A patriot is an American that serves the United States of America and Americans like the women standing behind me now,” she added at the time. Advertisement

Since then, GOP figures have criticized Greene for failing to show up to vote in a Congress with a razor-thin Republican majority.

“I’m disappointed that someone who runs for an office promises their constituents to serve them for two years doesn’t want to serve them for two years. But that’s, you know, that’s her decision,” stated Representative Andy Harris (R-Md.).

An anonymous GOP lawmaker told The Hill that it “appears as though Marjorie is not interested in taking care of [her] responsibility [to vote] any longer. That’s unfortunate.”

“Every member’s got to make their own decisions. I found that me being frustrated with somebody’s behavior doesn’t actually improve the state of play here in Washington. So, no, I’m not very quick to frustration, but certainly I’m disappointed,” the lawmaker added.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) now has one less GOP vote to push key Republican bills through the House, such as an imminently needed government funding bill, and a national defense policy bill.

“Obviously, with a slim margin, it does make a difference, but there are a lot of people out on both sides of the aisle, so we just have to plan on a two-vote margin, so even [if] she’s not here, you got a two-vote margin, so we just, we have to work around that,” stated Representative Kevin Hern (R-Okla.).

“We always need every vote we can get. It’d be great if she was here. We don’t know if she will be back next week. Don’t know what she did this week. I mean, that’s between her and her constituents,” he added.

Additionally, according to Greene’s official X account, she spoke to her constituents in Murray County to rally against Vanguard Renewables’ attempt to build a local bio-waste facility, which has since been placed on hold by a state agency following public backlash.

“Tonight, I stood up for the people of Murray County who REFUSE to be steamrolled by Vanguard, BlackRock, or any other globalist outfit trying to dump a biowaste facility where it’s NOT wanted! America First means fighting for the men and women right here in Northwest Georgia, not the out-of-touch, out-of-state elites who think they can fly in, lecture us, and fly right back out on their private jets,” Greene wrote on Thursday, accompanied by a video of her speaking to the local community.

“These folks behind me are TIRED! They are being pushed around by BlackRock, Vanguard, and every elite who thinks rural America won’t fight back. Murray County has flooded my office phone with calls, and I’m here fighting for this community. This is a tale as old as time, big companies preying on rural communities and assuming no one will push back. But Murray County isn’t staying quiet. They’re DONE being treated like they don’t matter. And I’m standing right here with them!!” she added.

