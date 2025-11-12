House passes vote to end govt shutdown

The U.S. Capitol, pictured during sunset on November 12, 2025 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on Senate-passed legislation that funds the government through the end of January, reopening the government and ending the 43-day shutdown, the longest in American history. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:24 PM – Wednesday, November 12, 2025

The House of Representatives has secured the votes needed to bring an end to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

On Wednesday evening, the House was in session for the first time since September 19th to debate and vote on the Senate passed funding bill.

In order for the government to reopen, the bill needed 217 ‘yes’ votes.

It will now head to President Donald Trump’s desk.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

