House passes vote to end govt shutdown

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
5:24 PM – Wednesday, November 12, 2025
The House of Representatives has secured the votes needed to bring an end to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
On Wednesday evening, the House was in session for the first time since September 19th to debate and vote on the Senate passed funding bill.
In order for the government to reopen, the bill needed 217 ‘yes’ votes.
It will now head to President Donald Trump’s desk.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
