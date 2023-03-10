House passes vote to declassify all information regarding origins of COVID

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 12:55 PM PT – Friday, March 10, 2023

The House of Representatives has voted unanimously to declassify all information regarding the origins of COVID-19.

On Friday, the bill passed with 419 votes in favor. No lawmakers voted against the bill, although 16 abstained from the vote. The vote comes just days after the Senate unanimously passed a similar bill. The Director of National Intelligence will be able to release the information if approved by President Joe Biden

Immediately following the bill’s passing, Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) fired off a letter to China’s President Xi Jinpin announcing the passing of the bill.

“Time is up. Come clean about your role in spreading COVID to the world,” said Hawley in a recent tweet.

Up to this point, it has been debated how COVID-19 spread to humans. Leading scientists have fluctuated on whether COVID naturally came from infected animals and then transmitted to humans, or if the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.

The FBI has said in multiple reports that the pandemic likely started with a lab incident in Wuhan.

“The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan,” said Christopher Wray, director of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The FBI director also has been critical of Beijing for propagating division among the ranks of the U.S. government.

“Here you are talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab,” said Wray in a recent interview with Fox News. “I will just make the observation that the Chinese government, it seems to me, has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, the work that our U.S. government and close foreign partners are doing. And that’s unfortunate for everybody,”

President Biden has not indicated that he will veto the bill, leading some lawmakers to speculate that the bill may pass and become law.