House passes bill to end record-long govt shutdown

7:13 PM – Wednesday, November 12, 2025
The House of Representatives has secured the number of votes needed to bring an end to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
On Wednesday evening, the House was in session for the first time since September 19th to debate and vote on the Senate passed funding bill.
In order for the government to reopen, the bill needed 217 ‘yes’ votes. In the end it was able to secure 222 ‘yes’ votes compared to the 209 ‘no’ votes.
Six Democrat senators broke ranks with their party to advance the measure, while two Republicans sided with Democrats in an effort to keep the government shutdown in place.
Those voting to reopen the government included Representatives Jared Golden (D-Maine), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.), Adam Gray (D-Calif.), Don Davis (D-N.C.), Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), and Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.).
Meanwhile, Republicans Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Greg Steube (R-Fla.) voted against their party.
It will now head to President Donald Trump’s desk.
Prior to the vote, House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) partook in a parliamentary procedure known as the “magic minute.” During his speech, he blamed Republicans for fueling the “healthcare crisis” by failing to renew the tax credits under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) that help lower medical costs.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) then took to the microphone and apologized to Americans for the disruptive shutdown. He accused Democrats of repeatedly blocking funding efforts, noting that they rejected the bill fourteen times before finally approving it on Wednesday.
Next, the legislation will be sent to President Donald Trump’s desk where it will be signed. Once completed, the government will re-open immediately.
