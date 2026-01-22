House Oversight Committee holds Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for ignoring subpoena

(Background) House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer and Rep. Scott Perry. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) / (L) Bill Clinton speaks on September 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for New York Hilton Midtown) / (R) Hillary Clinton speaks on October 28, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

10:26 AM – Thursday, January 22, 2026

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee voted to hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in criminal contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena.

On Wednesday, the panel voted 34-8 to advance a resolution holding Bill in contempt and 28-15 on a measure holding Hillary in contempt.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) praised the vote after a decision was made.

“I’m very happy that we had a bipartisan vote today to hold the Clintons in contempt of Congress, and this shows that no one’s above the law,” he said.

When asked if he was surprised by the number of Democrats who voted alongside Republicans to hold the prominent Democrat couple accountable, Comer answered, “I felt like in my heart, there would be Democrats for it, and I’m very, very proud of the ones who did.”

The nine Democrats who voted for the Bill Clinton resolution were Representatives Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), Summer Lee (D-Pa.), Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Emily Randall (D-Wash.), Lateefah Simon (D-Calif.), Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

Lee, Stansbury and Tlaib voted for the Hillary Clinton measure, as well.

Stansbury expressed that she felt “deeply troubled” that the Clintons “did not appear on their scheduled date.”

“I don’t care if you’re a Democrat; I don’t care if you’re a Republican; I’m tired of rich people trying to evade justice and accountability, period,” Frost asserted. “But you can’t do it just for the party you disagree with. You can’t do it in a politically motivated way, so here’s the opportunity to show it’s not a politically motivated thing.”

Comer also noted that he expects both measures to pass the House.

“Make no mistake, to the Clintons and their lawyers, this bill will pass and I believe it will pass the Democrat vote, even though I’ve heard Democrat leadership is whipping to try to get you all to vote ‘no’ on this,” he said. “They have had five months to comply with this, and to defend the indefensible and try to act like Bill Clinton’s a victim here, I think is a stretch.”

