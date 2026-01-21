House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer: Ghislaine Maxwell scheduled for deposition on Feb. 9

(Background) US Representative James Comer, Republican of Kentucky and chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, on January 21, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Ghislane Maxwell with an unidentified male companion on December 8, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:29 PM – Wednesday, January 21, 2026

GOP House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced on Wednesday that Ghislaine Maxwell, the imprisoned accomplice of the late pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is scheduled for a deposition on February 9th.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence after being accused of conspiring with Epstein to traffic minors to famous and influential public figures.

She has previously been interviewed by Trump administration officials such as Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, though those sessions yielded no “bombshell” revelations regarding high-profile associates like President Donald Trump or former President Bill Clinton.

“I never witnessed the president [Trump] in any inappropriate setting in any way,” she told investigators.

Comer’s (R-Ky.) announcement arrived amid a high-stakes legislative session, as the House Oversight Committee moves to mark up contempt of Congress resolutions against both Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The move to initiate formal contempt proceedings follows the Clintons’ refusal to comply with subpoenas compelling their testimony. By timing the Maxwell deposition announcement alongside these resolutions, the Committee has intensified its focus on the Epstein investigation’s political ties, signaling a broader effort to legally confront high-profile figures who have resisted the panel’s inquiries.

The deposition, which was originally set for August at a Florida facility, was rescheduled following Maxwell’s transfer to a medium-security prison in Texas. However, Maxwell’s legal team is now seeking a deferral, suggesting that her testimony is contingent on legal protections.

Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus, indicated that without a deal, his client will remain silent to protect her ongoing appeal. He stated:

“If the Committee proceeds now, Ms. Maxwell will invoke her privilege against self-incrimination and decline to answer questions.”

Markus proposed that if the committee insists on moving forward, the interview should be conducted via remote video. He also offered a steeper condition for full cooperation.

“Of course, in the alternative, if Ms. Maxwell were to receive clemency, she would be willing—and eager—to testify openly and honestly, in public, before Congress in Washington, D.C.”

Although Maxwell spent nine hours with the DOJ last July answering questions about roughly 100 individuals, she offered minimal insight regarding figures like Prince Andrew and Bill Gates.

She also denied that Bill Clinton ever visited Epstein’s private island, despite conflicting accounts from former employees and victims. Maxwell further characterized the public fixation on Epstein’s “client list” and the resulting media frenzy as a modern-day persecution.

“That narrative that was created and then built upon, and it just mushroomed into what — basically this is like a Salem witch trial. People have gone and lost their minds for this thing. I understand that. But the issue is, how do you satisfy a mob who can’t understand the lifestyle? Because it’s like P. Diddy in redux on TV with Clintons and Trump,” Maxwell told Blanche previously.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!